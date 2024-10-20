Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Torneo Clausura.
Categoría A: 10 Fecha.
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE 1 SARMIENTO DE LEONES 1
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 0 BELL DE BELL VILLE 1
Partido suspendido porque había un penal para Defensores.
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 2 COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY vs. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY Miércoles 23 de Octubre
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 0 SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 0
Partido suspendido por agresión al arbitro.
LEONES 1 ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1
Este domingo trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101,3 con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Alarcón, Móvil Facundo Blardone Locución Comercial Víctor Hugo Ainardi Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata.
Categoría B: 12 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
Zona Uno:
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 1 RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 0
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0 SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 3
TALLERES DE BELL VILLE 1 HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 0
Libre: UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN.
Zona Dos:
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 1 PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 4
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 1 SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 0 VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1
Libre: TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.