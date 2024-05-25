Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: 11 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. BELL DE BELL VILLE
Trasmitimos desde las 15:15 horas por la Red Panorama con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Alarcón, Móvil Facundo Blardone, Operador: Diego Gilli Locución Comercial: Víctor Hugo Ainardi Central Informativa: Marcelo Macerata.
LEONES VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA VS. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
Categoría B: 13 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
Zona Uno:
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN VS. TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS
Libre: HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN.
Zona Dos:
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN
Libre: VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.
Horarios: 14:00 horas Cuarta División 16:00 horas.