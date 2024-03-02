Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense:
Categoría A: Primera Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
Horarios:
Cuarta División: 15:00 horas Primera División: 17:00 horas.
BELL DE BELL VILLE VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY VS. ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
Hora: 19:00 Cuarta División Hora: 21:00 Primera División.
Trasmitimos desde las 20:15 horas por la Red Panorama con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Hugo Alarcón, Móvil: Facundo Blardone Locución Comercial: Víctor Hugo Ainardi. Operador: Diego Gilli Central Informativa: Marcelo Macerata.
LEONES VS. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
Hora: 16:00 Cuarta División Hora: 18:00 Primera División
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
Postergado por la participación de Argentino de Bell Ville en el Provincial de Clubes.
Categoría B: 2 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
Pendiente: Primera Fecha
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 6 CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 2
Segunda Fecha del Torneo Apertura:
Cuarta División: 15:00 horas. Primera División: 17:00 horas.
Zona Uno:
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN VS. HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN
RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS., SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ
Libre: DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE.
Zona Dos:
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. VILLA ARGENTINA
Cancha: Villa Argentina.
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
Libre: DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN.