Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: 4 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
Categoría A:
Horarios: 14:00 horas Cuarta División
16:00 horas Primera División
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0 DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 1
SARMIENTO DE LEONES 3 SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 1
BELL DE BELL VILLE 0 MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 2
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 0 LEONES 0
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 1 LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 0
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 2 ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE 3
Categoría B:
4 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
Zona Uno:
RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 1 TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 1
UNIÓN DE MORRISON 1 HURACÁN DE MORRISON 0
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 2 CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 1
Libre: DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE.
Zona Dos:
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3 CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 1
Goles Simón Amoedo, Juan Ignacio Datto y Javier Pellegrino para Tiro Federal.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3 VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1
Goles de Gabriel Vescobo a los 23 minutos para la Villa Argentina-43 Gonzalo Fernández para San Martín. Segundo Tiempo 13 Gol en contra para San Martín 45 Diego Trotta para San Martín.
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 2 TALLERES DE BELL VILLE 2
Libre: DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN.
