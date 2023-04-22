Este domingo trasmitimos a partir de las 15.15 horas por la Red Panorama 101,3 desde Bell Ville Central de Bell Ville vs. Argentino de Marcos Juárez.
Relatos Guillermo Gilli Comentarios Víctor Hugo Alarcón Móivl desde la cancha de San Martín de Marcos Juárez vs. Complejo Deportivo de Justiniano Posse Facundo Blardone Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata
9 Fecha de la Categoría A:
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
Libre: LEONES.
9 Fecha de la Categoría B:
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN VS. SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN
RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD
Libre: VILLA ARGENTINA.