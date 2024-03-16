Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: 3 Fecha de la Categoría A:
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER VS. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
Trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101.3 a partir de las 16:15 con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Victor Hugo Alarcón, Móvil Facundo Blardone, Locución Comercial: Víctor Hugo Ainardi Central Informativa; Marcelo Macerata.
LEONES VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS. LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA
BELL DE BELL VILLE VS. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY Miercoles Cuarta División: 20:00 horas Primera División: 22:00 horas.
Categoría B:
Zona Uno:
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN VS. RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE
Libre: TALLERES DE BELL VILLE.
Zona Dos:
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. PROGRESO DE NOETINGER
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 4 VILLA ARGENTINA 1
Libre: FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD.