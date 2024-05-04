Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: 9 Fecha del Torneo Apertura
Horarios: 14:00 horas Cuarta División Primera División: 16:00 horas.
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS, MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY Postergado por la participación de Matienzo en el Provincial.
15 de Mayo.
LEONES VS. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
Trasmitimos desde las 15:15 por la Red Panorama con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Alarcón, Móvil Facundo Blardone Operador Diego Gilli Locución Comercial Víctor Hugo Ainardi Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata.
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
Categoría B: 10 Fecha del Torneo Apertura
Zona Uno:
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN VS. SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
Libre: RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE.
Zona Dos:
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. VILLA ARGENTINA
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN VS. FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD
Libre: PROGRESO DE NOETINGER.