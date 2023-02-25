Este domingo comenzará la Liga Bellvillense de Fútbol.
En Categoría A los partidos se jugarán a las 18:00 la Primera División y la Cuarta División a las 16:00 horas.
Primera Fecha:
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS. LEONES
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE Miércoles 1 de Marzo a las 22:00 horas la Primera y 20:00 horas Cuarta División.
LIBRE: CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE.
Categoría B: Primera Fecha del Torneo.
Los partidos a las 17:30 horas Primera División y a las 15:30 horas la Cuarta División.
RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. PROGRESO DE NOETINGER
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN VS. VILLA ARGENTINA
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA VS. SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
Libre: CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA.