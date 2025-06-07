Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Cuartos de Final Partidos de Vuelta.
Categoría A:
Primera División:
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER vs. PROGRESO DE NOETINGER
Ida: Progreso 2 a 0.
SARMIENTO DE LEONES vs. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
Ida: 0 a 0.
Se completan los minutos restantes este domingo a las 15:30 horas.
La revancha el miércoles a las 22:00 horas.
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE vs. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
Ida: Complejo 2 a 1.
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY vs. SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY
Ida: 1 a 1.
Cuarta División:
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. PROGRESO DE NOETINGER
Ida: Argentino de Marcos Juárez 4 a 1
SARMIENTO DE LEONES vs. BELL DE BELL VILLE
Ida: 2 a 2.
La revancha el miércoles a las 20:00 horas.
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE vs. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
Ida: 1 a 1.
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY vs. SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY
Ida: Matienzo 2 a 1.
Categoría B: Cuartos de Final Partidos de Vuelta.
Primera División:
RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE vs. TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
Ida: Tiro Federal 2 a 0.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE
Ida: Central 2 a 1.
Este domingo trasmitimos a partir de las 14:45 horas por la Red Panorama 101,3 con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Hugo Alarcón, Móvil Facundo Blardone Locución Comercial Víctor Hugo Ainardi Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD vs. UNIÓN DE MORRISON
Ida: Firpo 2 a 1
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS vs. DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN
Ida: 0 a 0.
Cuarta División: Cuartos de Final Partido de Vuelta.
RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE vs. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
Ida: Roca 1 a 0.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
Ida: 0 a 0
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. UNIÓN DE MORRISON
Ida: 1 a 1.
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS vs. DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN
Ida: Talleres de Ballesteros 2 a 0.