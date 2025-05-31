Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Cuartos de Final Partidos de Ida.
Categoría A:
Primera División:
Horarios: Cuarta División: 14:00 horas Primera División: 16:00 horas.
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER vs. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD vs. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE vs. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY vs. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
Cuarta División:
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER vs. ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
BELL DE BELL VILLE vs. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE vs. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY vs. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
Categoría B: Cuartos de Final Partidos de Ida.
Horarios: Cuarta División: 13:30 horas Primera División: 15:30 horas.
Primera División:
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE
Este domingo trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101.3 desde las 14:45 horas con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli comentarios Víctor Hugo Alarcón Móvil Facundo Blardone Locución Comercial Víctor Hugo Ainardi Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE vs. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
UNIÓN DE MORRISON vs. FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN vs. TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS
Cuarta División:
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA vs. RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE vs. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
UNIÓN DE MORRISON vs. VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN vs. TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS