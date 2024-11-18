Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Cuartos de Final de Vuelta Torneo Clausura
Categoría A:
Primera División:
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE 1 ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1
Goles de Isaias Alegre a los 36 minutos del segundo tiempo y Agustin Perez para Argentino de Bell Ville.
Ida: Argentino de Bell Ville 2 a 1.
Pasa Argentino de Bell Ville.
Trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101.3 desde las 16:15 horas con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Hugo Alarcón, Móvil Facundo Blardone Locución Comercial Víctor Hugo Ainardi Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 0 DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 1
Ida: San Martín de Monte Buey 1 a 0
Pasa Defensores de San Marcos Sud por penales.
SARMIENTO DE LEONES vs. LEONES
Ida: Sarmiento 2 a 0
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY vs. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
Ida: Matienzo 2 a 0
Cuarta División:
BELL DE BELL VILLE 0 ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0
Ida: 0 a 0
Penales: Bell 3 a 0.
Pasa Bell de Bell Ville.
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 1 DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 3
Ida: San Martín de Monte Buey 2 a 1
Pasa Defensores de San Marcos Sud
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE vs. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
Ida: Sarmiento 2 a 0
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER vs. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
Ida: 1 a 1.
Primera B: Cuartos de Final Partidos de Vuelta Torneo Clausura
Primera División:
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 1 CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 0
Ida: 1 a 1
Pasa Unión de Morrisón.
`PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 1 TALLERES DE BELL VILLE 0
Ida: Progreso 2 a 1
Pasa Progreso de Noetinger
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3 SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 0
Goles de Dearma. Tomás Montiel Pochettino y Maximiliano Castro para la Villa.
Ida: Villa Argentina 2 a 1
Pasa Villa Argentina.
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 5 TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1
Los goles de Talleres Jair Jofé(4) y Wilson Acuña.
El gol de Tiro Gonzalo Medina.
Ida: 1 a 1
Pasa Talleres de Ballesteros.
Cuarta División:
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 1 DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 1
Ida: Unión 3 a 2
Pasa Unión de Morrisón
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 3 DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0
Ida: 1 a 1
Pasa Progreso de Noetinger
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3 RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 0
Ida: San Martín de Marcos Juárez 2 a 1
Goles de Lautaro Finelli(2) y Tomás Baldovino para San Martín.
Pasa San Martín de Marcos Juárez.
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0 SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 0
Penales: Villa Argentina 5 a 4.
Ida: 2 a 2.
Pasa Villa Argentina.