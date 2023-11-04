Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría B: Domingo 5 de Noviembre.
Cuarta División: 15:00 horas.
Primera División: 17:00 horas.
13 Fecha del Torneo Clausura:
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA vs. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN VS. VILLA ARGENTINA
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN VS. PROGRESO DE NOETINGER
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
Trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101,3 desde las 16:15 horas con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Hugo Alarcón, Móvil Facundo Blardone Locución Comercial Víctor Hugo Ainardi Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata.
RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
Libre: SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ.