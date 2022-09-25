Fútbol:_Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: 8 Fecha del Torneo Unico.
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 0 SARMIENTO DE LEONES 0
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0 TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 0
Trasmisión a partir de las 16:00 horas por la Red Panorama 101.3 y Polarys FM 1005,9 de Ballesteros con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli comentarios de Víctor Hugo Alarcón Móvil: Facundo Blardone Operador: Diego Gilli Central Informativa: Marcelo Macerata.
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 2 CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 2
BELL DE BELL VILLE 2 SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 2
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 0 MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 6
LEONES 4 DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 0
LIBRE: SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER.
Categoría B: 8 Fecha del Torneo Unico.
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE 2 TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 1 RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 1
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 0 CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 1
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 2 DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 1
TALLERES DE BELL VILLE 2 DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 0
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3 PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 2
Libre: FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD.