Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: 4 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
Categoría A:
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. LEONES
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
Este domingo a las 15:15 trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101,3 con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios de Víctor Hugo Alarcón, Móvil Faciundo Blardone Locución Comercial Víctor Hugo Ainardi Operador Diego Gilli Central infomativa Marcelo Macerata.
Libre: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.
Catgegoría B:
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN VS. LUO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. VILL¡A ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. PROGRESO DE NOETINGER
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
Libre: HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN.