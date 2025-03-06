Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: 1 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 3 DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 0
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 1 LEONES 0
BELL DE BELL VILLE 1 SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 0
