Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: Primera Final.
Primera División:
BELL DE BELL VILLE 0 ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0
Cuarta División:
LEONES 1 SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1
La revancha a confirmar en el country del Club Argentino.
