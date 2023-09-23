Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: 7 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
LEONES VS. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
BELL DE BELL VILLE VS. CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
Trasmitimos por la 101,3 Red Panorama con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli comentarios de Víctor Hugo Alarcón Móvil Facundo Blardone Locución Comercial Víctor Hugo Ainardi Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata.
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER Lunes 20 Horas: Cuarta División y Primera: 22:00 horas.
Libre: DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD.
Categoría B: 7 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
TALLERES DE BELL VILLE VS. DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA VS. RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN VS. TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN VS. FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD
Libre: PROGRESO DE NOETINGER.