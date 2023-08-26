Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: 3 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
Categoría A:
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
BELL DE BELL VILLE VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY VS. CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCO SUD VS. TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS
LEONES VS. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
Libre: SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.
Categoría B: 3 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER VS. RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
Trasmitimos de las 15:15 horas por la Red Panorama con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Alarcón, Móvil Facundo Blardone Locución Comercial Víctor Hugo Ainardi Operador Diego Gilli Cerntral Informativa Marcelo Macerata
TALLERES DE BELL VILLE VS. FIRPO DE SA30 DEN MARCOS SUD
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA VS. HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN
Libre: DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE.