Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: 12 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
Este domingo trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101.3a partir de las 15:15 horas con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Hugo Alarcón, Móvil Facundo Blardone Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata.
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. LEONES
BELL DE BELL VILLE VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
Libre: TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS.
Categoría B: 12 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN VS. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN VS. PROGRESO DE NOETINGER
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA VS. VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
Libre: RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE.