En la cancha de Matienzo de Monte Buey se jugaron las Finales de la Copa de Oro, Plata y Bronce del Fútbol Infantil de la Liga Bellvillense.
En Quinta División:
Copa de Oro:
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0 ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 2
Arbitro: César González.
Los goles fueron convertidos por Juan Tenaglia y Joaquín Valdez para Argentino.
Copa de Plata:
LEONES 5 VILLA ARGENTINA 0
Arbitro: Wálter Oitana.
Benjamín Jorge Rivas(3), Braian Ponce y Felipe Tesan para el triguero.
Copa de Bronce:
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 0 SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 0
Penales: SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 5 a 3.
Sexta División:
Copa de Oro:
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3 COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 1
Arbitro: Mauro Mansilla.
Antonio Hernández, Manuel Torregiani y Lorenzo Sciangula para Argentino-Juan Giorda para Complejo.
Copa de Plata:
LEONES 1 CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 1
Rodrigo Lopez para Leones-Santiago Ballaman para Central.
Penales: CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 5 a 4.
Copa de Bronce:
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 1
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0
Arbitro: Emanuel Arguello.
Gol de Emiliano Arroyo para Defensores de San Antonio de Litín.
Séptima División:
Copa de Oro:
BELL DE BELL VILLE 3 FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 0
Arbitro: Ezequiel Mattio.
Facundo Alasia Mortigliengo(3) para Bell de Bell Ville.
Copa de Plata:
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 0 CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 2
Valentino Ulla y Bruno Gandullo Carrión para Central.
Copa de Bronce:
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 2 SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 1
Arbitro: José Sebastián Lazo.
Bruno Bordi y Guido Godoy para Argentino-Brian Serrano para S. Unión de Ordoñez.
Octava División:
Copa de Oro:
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 1 LEONES 0
Arbitro: Wálter Oitana.
Alejo Castillo para Roca.
Copa de Plata:
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 1 DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 1
Arbitro: Morena Bracamonte.
Jerónimo Guidi para Defensores-Federico Capella González para Def. de Juventud de J. Posse.
Penales: Defensores 5 a 4.
Copa de Bronce:
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 1 SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0
Arbitro: Lautaro Maturano.
Franco Morón para San Martín de Monte Buey.