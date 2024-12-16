Se jugaron las Finales de Fútbol Infantil en el Club Argentino de Marcos Juárez.
Torneo Profesor Jorge Savanco.
En Quinta División: Copa de Oro.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3 SARMIENTO DE LEONES 0
Goles de Santiago Dabbene, Rolando Federico Trucco y Manuel Luis Cisneros para San Martín.
Campeón: SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.
Copa de Plata:
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 1 BELL DE BELL VILLE 1
Penales: Bell 3 a 2.
Campeón: BELL DE BELL VILLE.
Copa Estimulo:
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 0 DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 4
Campeón: DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD.
Sexta División:
Copa de Oro:
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 0 BELL DE BELL VILLE 3
Campeón: BELL DE BELL VILLE.
Copa de Plata:
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 0 SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 0
Penales: SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 5 a 3.
Campeón: SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ.
Copa Estimulo:
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 1 RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 0
Campeón: TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS.
Séptima División:
Copa de Oro:
LEONES 1 ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1
Enzo Nieto para Argentino.
Penales: Leones 4 a 2.
Campeón: LEONES.
Copa de Plata:
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0 SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 2
Campeón: SPORETIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ.
Copa Estimulo:
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 1 FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 2
Campeón: FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD.
Octava División:
Copa de Oro:
BELL DE BELL VILLE 2 SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 2
Goles de Octavio Montenegro y Pedro Gargiulo para San Martín.
Penales: San Martín 11 a 10.
Campeón: SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.
Copa de Plata:
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 2 PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 0
Goles de Simón Natali(2) para Argentino.
Campeón: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.
Copa Estimulo:
SARMIENTO DE LEONES 0 COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 1
Campeón: COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE.