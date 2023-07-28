Fútbol Femenino del Club Argentino:
Cuadrangular Amistoso el sábado 29 a las 12:00 horas.
Estadio: José Aldo Bertozzi.
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE, HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN, PROGRESO DE NOETINGER y ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.
Habrá servicio de Buffet.
Fútbol Femenino del Club Argentino:
Cuadrangular Amistoso el sábado 29 a las 12:00 horas.
Estadio: José Aldo Bertozzi.
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE, HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN, PROGRESO DE NOETINGER y ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.
Habrá servicio de Buffet.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.
© Red Panorama 2001-2023 - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.