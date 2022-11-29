Se jugaron las semifinales de Vuelta de la Liga Bellvillense de Fútbol Femenino.
En la cancha de Central de Bell Ville: Copa de Oro:
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 4 SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0
Arbitro: Lucas Quiroga.
María Emilia Cervigni(2) y María Victoria Neyra(2).
Ida: 1 a 1.
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 5 SARMIENTO DE LEONES 0
Arbitro: Lucas Quiroga.
Rocío Ramírez, Oriana Rey, Mariana Arrieta, Morena Cardozo y Marcela Finelli.
Ida: 4 a 0 Central.
Los finalistas son: COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE.
Por el 3 y 4 puesto: SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
Copa de Plata:
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 0 HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 0
Arbitro: Ezequiel Mattio.
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 2 ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE 2
Arbitro: Ezequiel Mattio.
Jesica Salazar y María Amarante para Defensores-Priscila Silvestro y Brenda Gisela Monasterolo para Argentino de Bell Ville.