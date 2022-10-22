Anoche en la cancha de Progreso de Noetinger se jugó la 5 fecha de la Zona 2 del Fútbol Femenino de la Liga Bellvillense.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 2 DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 0
Arbitro: Diego Gastaldi.
Los goles de las pibas fueron convertidos por María Fernanda Pacheco en dos oportunidades.
SARMIENTO DE LEONES 4 LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 2
Arbitro: Silvio Bracamonte.
Los goles de las demonias fueron convertidos por Luján Toedtli(2), Gabriela Friaz y Lucila Bacchetta-Valeria Soledad Aguirre(2) para Luro.
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 1 SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 0
Arbitro: Morena Bracamonte.
El gol de Progreso fue de Moana Acastello Rimondetti.
Expulsados: Erica Vergara(Progreso) y Naiara Aciña de San Carlos de Noetinger.
La tabla de posiciones de la Zona Dos:
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 15 Puntos(5 ganados de 5 jugados)
SARMIENTO DE LEONES 12 Puntos
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 6 Puntos
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 3 Puntos
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 3 Puntos.