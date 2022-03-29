Se jugó la 2 fecha del Fútbol Femenino de la Liga Bellvillense.
En la Zona Uno:
Cancha de Ríver Plate de Bell Ville.
RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 3
SARMIENTO DE LEONES 0
Arbitro: Angel Fernández.
Laura Quiroga-Valeria Aguirre y Daniela González.
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 1 Moana Acastello Rimondetti.
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 1 Brenda Abigahil Aguirre.
Arbitro: Lucas Calabuchi.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3 María Fernanda Pacheco(2) y Analía Rodríguez.
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 0
Arbitro: Diego Gastaldi.
En la Zona Dos:
En la cancha de Huracán de Morrisón.
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 1 Camila de las Mercedes Godoy.
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0
Arbitro: Morena Bracamonte.
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 0
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 0
Arbitro: Silvio Bracamonte.
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 4 María de los Angeles Fiorito(3) y Vanesa Medina.
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0
Arbitro: Héctor Ponce.