Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: 10 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
Categoría A:
Horarios: 14:00 horas: Cuarta División 16:00 horas: Primera División
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER VS. TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS. CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
Este domingo trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101.3 a partir de las 15:00 horas
con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Hugo Alarcón Móvil Facundo Blardone Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
BELL DE BELL VILLE VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE VS. LEONES
Libre: SARMIENTO DE LEONES.
Categoría B: 10 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 2 CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 3
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN VS. DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA VS. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ VS-. PROGRESO DE NOETINGER
TALLERES DE BELL VILLE VS. VILLA ARGENTINA
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE
Libre: TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.