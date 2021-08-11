Vuelve el Provincial de Básquet U-17 al Club San Martín.
Domingo 15 de Agosto a las 12:00 horas.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. ESTUDIANTES DE RÍO CUARTO.
Vení a alentar a los gauchos.
Traer barbijo y nos cuidamos entre todos.
Vuelve el Provincial de Básquet U-17 al Club San Martín.
Domingo 15 de Agosto a las 12:00 horas.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. ESTUDIANTES DE RÍO CUARTO.
Vení a alentar a los gauchos.
Traer barbijo y nos cuidamos entre todos.
© Red Panorama - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.
© Red Panorama - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.