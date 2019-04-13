Fútbol: Liga Regional del Sur: 7 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-

sábado, 13 / abril / 2019

Anticipado por elecciones Viernes por la noche.-

NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA 1 JUVENTUD UNIDA DE CAMILO ALDAO 0

MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA VS. UNION SOCIAL DE CRUZ ALTA

SPORTIVO ISLA VERDE VS. SAN CARLOS DE LOS SURGENTES

SPORTING CLUB DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS VS. RIVER PLATE DE INRIVILLE

DEFENSORES DE BOCA DE CAMILO ALDAO VS. ATLETICO GUATIMOZIN   MIERCOLES A LAS 22 Y 15 HORAS.-

LIBRE: CORRALENSE DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS.-

