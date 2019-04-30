Fútbol: Liga Cañadense: 9 fecha del Torneo Apertura.-

martes, 30 / abril / 2019

Fútbol: Liga Cañadense: Novena Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-

DEFENSORES DE ARMSTRONG 2 SAN JERONIMO 1

MONTES DE OCA VS. BELGRANO DE LAS ROSAS    MARTES

Miércoles 1 de Mayo a las 16 horas.-

ARGENTINO DE LAS PAREJAS VS. UNION DE VILLA ELOISA

ADEO DE CAÑADA DE GOMEZ VS. ALMAFUERTE DE LAS ROSAS

WILLIAMS KEMMIS DE LAS ROSAS VS. BARRACA DE ARMSTRONG

AMERICA DE CAÑADA DE GOMEZ VS. SPORT CLUB DE CAÑADA DE GOMEZ

CAMPAÑA DE CARCARAÑA VS. SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS

LIBRE: CARCARAÑA.-

 

