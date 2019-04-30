Fútbol: Liga Cañadense: 9 fecha del Torneo Apertura.-
Fútbol: Liga Cañadense: Novena Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-
DEFENSORES DE ARMSTRONG 2 SAN JERONIMO 1
MONTES DE OCA VS. BELGRANO DE LAS ROSAS MARTES
Miércoles 1 de Mayo a las 16 horas.-
ARGENTINO DE LAS PAREJAS VS. UNION DE VILLA ELOISA
ADEO DE CAÑADA DE GOMEZ VS. ALMAFUERTE DE LAS ROSAS
WILLIAMS KEMMIS DE LAS ROSAS VS. BARRACA DE ARMSTRONG
AMERICA DE CAÑADA DE GOMEZ VS. SPORT CLUB DE CAÑADA DE GOMEZ
CAMPAÑA DE CARCARAÑA VS. SPORTIVO LAS PAREJAS
LIBRE: CARCARAÑA.-