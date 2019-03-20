Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A y Categoría B: Pendientes de la 2 Fecha y 3 Fecha.-
Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: Tercera Fecha de la Categoría A del Apertura.-
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
Categoría B: Segunda Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-
Zona Uno:
RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. SPORTIVO UNION DE ORDOÑEZ
Cancha: Talleres de Bell Ville
Zona Dos: Tercera Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-
Jueves a las 22 horas:
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITIN VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA