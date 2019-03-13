Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A y B: Pendientes de la Fecha 2.-
Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: Segunda Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 22 HORAS.-
Categoría B: Zona Dos: Segunda Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-
VILLA ARGENTINA VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITIN 22 HORAS.-
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUAREZ 22 HORAS.-
Categoría B: Zona Uno: 4 Fecha de la Zona Uno:
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 22 HORAS.-
UNION DE MORRISON VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE 22 HORAS.-
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. SPORTIVO UNION DE ORDOÑEZ 22 HORAS.-
LIBRE: ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE.-