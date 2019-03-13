Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A y B: Pendientes de la Fecha 2.-

miércoles, 13 / marzo / 2019

Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: Segunda Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-

SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD   22 HORAS.-

Categoría B: Zona Dos: Segunda Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-

VILLA ARGENTINA VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITIN   22 HORAS.-

CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUAREZ   22 HORAS.-

Categoría B: Zona Uno: 4 Fecha de la Zona Uno:

CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE    22 HORAS.-

UNION DE MORRISON VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE    22 HORAS.-

FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. SPORTIVO UNION DE ORDOÑEZ   22 HORAS.-

LIBRE: ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE.-

 

