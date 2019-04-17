Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A y B.-Pendientes de la 7 Fecha y 11 Fecha de la B.-

miércoles, 17 / abril / 2019

Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: 7 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-

Hoy 22 horas.-

SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE

DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. LEONES

Categoría B: 7 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-Zona Dos:

DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITIN VS. VILLA ARGENTINA

Categoría B: 11 Fecha de la Categoría B: Zona Uno:

TALLERES DE BELL VILLE VS. UNION DE MORRISON

SPORTIVO UNION DE ORDOÑEZ VS. FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD

RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE

LIBRE: ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE.-

 

