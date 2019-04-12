Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: 7 Fecha de la A y 7 Fecha de la B.-
Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: 7 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-
Hoy viernes a las 22 horas:
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY VS. SAN MARTIN DE MARCOS JUAREZ
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. SAN MARTIN DE MONTE BUEY
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
Categoría B: Zona Uno:
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
Domingo a las 16 horas:
Categoría A:
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUAREZ VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
Categoría B:
Zona Uno:
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. SPORTIVO UNION DE ORDOÑEZ
UNION DE MORRISON VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
Zona Dos:
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUAREZ VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER VS. LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA
Lunes 15 de Abril: A las 22 horas.-
Categoría A:
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. LEONES
Miércoles 17 de Abril: 7 Fecha.-A las 22 horas.-
Categoría A:
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
Categoría B: Zona Dos: 7 Fecha.-
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITIN VS. VILLA ARGENTINA