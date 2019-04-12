Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: 7 Fecha de la A y 7 Fecha de la B.-

viernes, 12 / abril / 2019

Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: 7 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.-

Hoy viernes a las 22 horas:

MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY VS. SAN MARTIN DE MARCOS JUAREZ

COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. SAN MARTIN DE MONTE BUEY

TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER

Categoría B: Zona Uno:

FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE

Domingo a las 16 horas:

Categoría A:

ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUAREZ VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE

Categoría B:

Zona Uno:

CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. SPORTIVO UNION DE ORDOÑEZ

UNION DE MORRISON VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE

Zona Dos:

TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUAREZ VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA

PROGRESO DE NOETINGER VS. LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA

Lunes 15 de Abril: A las 22 horas.-

Categoría A:

DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. LEONES

Miércoles 17 de Abril: 7 Fecha.-A las 22 horas.-

Categoría A:

SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE

Categoría B: Zona Dos: 7 Fecha.-

DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITIN VS. VILLA ARGENTINA

 

viernes, 12 / abril / 2019

Secciones

Últimas noticias publicadas